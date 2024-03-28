Shopper shares cult-favorite craft machine found on shelf at local thrift store: 'I would be squealing at the top of my lungs'

"The sound I made when I came across this was a bit embarrassing."

Crafting can be a great way to spend your free time, but anyone who has looked into the hobby knows it can be very expensive. One crafter found an incredible tool while thrifting, proving yet again secondhand shopping is for more than just vintage bags.

The lucky thrift shopper took to Reddit to show off an incredible find at their local shop in the r/ThriftShopHauls subreddit, a community where folks go to share their best secondhand finds.

The poster shared a photo of a Cricut, which is a brand of die-cut machine that has a plethora of crafty uses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo showed the pastel-colored machine, and the caption read, "The sound I made when I came across this was a bit embarrassing: functioning Cricut Explore Air 2 for $16." A new Cricut retails for more than $200, so the discount was almost 95%.

While people have always been interested in arts and crafts, the industry has been growing. According to Nasdaq, "The revenue of the toys, hobby, and DIY industry in the U.S. has climbed significantly in the last five years, with a forecast of $28.8 billion in revenue between 2023 and 2027." With increased demand and inflation, prices of supplies have also risen.

To go with that growth, the thrifting industry is growing in the U.S. According to Capital One Shopping, the secondhand market is projected to grow to $70 billion by 2027.

Thrifting is a great way to save money on just about anything, including craft supplies. Next time you're considering starting a new hobby, check out your local thrift shop or even yard sales. If you're a fiber artist, you can find high-quality yarn for steep discounts.

Making your own clothes is also a great way to reduce your impact on the planet. Only around 14% of textiles are recycled, so utilizing fabrics and materials you find secondhand can help keep those items out of landfills.

Fellow Redditors were excited about this incredible find. One person said, "And I thought I got lucky when I found an explore for 40!!"

Another commenter wrote: "I work at a library and we use our Cricut all the time. If I found a working one for sixteen bucks I would be squealing at the top of my lungs!"

