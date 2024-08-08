Shopper sparks envy after sharing photo of high-end craft appliance found at thrift store: 'I've never been so jealous'

The results of thrifting can be akin to winning the lottery. While the prize may not be millions of dollars, the finds can still be extremely rewarding.

In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, one thrifter shared their incredible purchase.

The shopper managed to snag a Singer Futura CE-150 electric sewing machine for a grand total of $15.

The embroidery machine typically retails at $555.70, as seen in the second photo of the post.



"On the way to the thrift store, I was like 'please please let the thrift gods be in my favor!!' & they were, finally!!" the OP said.

There is certainly a thrill factor when thrifting that is a part of the hype. One person found a Herman Miller chair for $18. Another found a Dyson air purifier for $9. There are all kinds of wild stories out there.

The possibility of finding something extra special and rare is definitely an added bonus while browsing the aisles for discounted everyday items, clothing, and furniture you need. It's also a no-brainer way to save money, reduce waste, and keep items out of landfills.

If the sifting of thrifting isn't your thing, you can shop from home on Goodwill Finds or ThredUp. Shopping second-hand decreases the demand for mass-produced products that use dirty energy, polluting the air we breathe. And if none of that is incentive enough, here are a few selfish reasons to reduce waste.

According to Statista, the value of the secondhand shopping market is expected to hit $84 billion by 2030 — a $56 billion increase over the span of a decade. That's a promising outlook for our cooling planet.

The embroidery machine brought justified reactions of envy.

"I've never been so jealous of another Redditor," one user gushed.

"Woah, great find!!!" a second applauded.

"Welcome to the Futura," another wrote with a wink.

