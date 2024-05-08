Woman shares 'incredible' trick to revive tarnished utensils with pantry staple: 'That's absolutely brilliant'

Finding ways to keep all of the items in your house sparkling is a never-ending task. Luckily, in the internet age, we can get tips and hacks for everything from cleaning your ceiling fan to your floor grout. One home cleaning expert on Instagram showed followers a cheap and easy way to clean your silverware.

The scoop

Nancy Birtwhistle (@nancy.birtwhistle) is an Instagrammer and author who shares incredible tips for all over your house. Her book focuses on saving money at home while being eco-friendly.

In one clip, Nancy discusses getting ready for a dinner party only to find her silverware in need of cleaning. She takes viewers through a simple and cheap way to clean utensils.

First, she pulls out a washed-out aluminum can and then places all the forks in the can. Next, she adds a teaspoon of baking soda. Finally, she pours in boiling water, and after just a couple of minutes, the forks come out looking spotless and shiny. It's important to take the final step to wash the baking soda solution off with soap and water to get your utensils looking as good as new.





How it's helping

If you go to the cleaning aisle at the store, you will find countless specialized items. However, there are some tried and true ingredients that are cheap, eco-friendly, and serve a ton of purposes around the house. You may already have these superstars in your pantry, but if not, they are quite cheap.

Baking soda, vinegar, and dish soap can be used all over your home, from cleaning faucets to windows. According to our natural cleaning guide, swapping out these ingredients about half the time can save nearly $100 a year. Similar to this utensil hack, baking soda can also help clean your jewelry.

Eco-friendly products like vinegar are also much better for the environment. Many modern cleaning products have caustic chemicals that are bad for your drains and your local ecosystem. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that several compounds in cleaning products can harm our waterways and the aquatic life that calls them home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters love Nancy's tips, and this one is no different.

One poster wrote, "Now that's absolutely brilliant thanks for sharing."

"Incredible!!!" said another.

Another person gave some additional information on why this tip is so effective.

"Works like a charm. It's the chemical reaction between the aluminum and the baking soda that does it," they said.

