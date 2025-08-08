Woman reveals why you should stop throwing away silica gel packets: 'I had no idea'

TikToker That Jewelry Girl (@thelastinglook) shared a hack for using silica gel packets rather than throwing them away.

"I had no idea," one follower shared.

The scoop

In the video, the creator, who loves all things jewelry, said she puts the small packets that come in most packages in her jewelry box to help absorb moisture and humidity to prevent her jewelry from tarnishing.

"They're free," she touted.

Some users had no idea the packets could be used in that way, while others chimed in with their own successful ideas for how to use them, including putting them in suitcases for traveling, inside storage boxes with papers such as photos or books, and in your handbag. Another commenter shared that they placed them in their safe, and one TikToker said they put them inside boxes of holiday decorations.

The possibilities seem endless.

How it's helping

When thrown away, silica gel packets can be harmful to the environment. They often end up in landfills or oceans because they are made of non-biodegradable plastic, so they don't break down naturally.

Repurposing them keeps them from becoming single-use plastics, which are plastics that are designed to be used only once and then discarded. Single-use plastics contribute significantly to pollution, so reducing them is a critical step in protecting human health and the environment.

Some cities are issuing bans on single-use plastics in an effort to help.

Silica gel packets often contain chemicals that can cause health issues if ingested by humans or animals.

By repurposing them, you can keep your belongings dry without spending any money, and you're also taking a step to reduce waste.

They can be used to dry out electronics that have been exposed to water, you can add them to your gym bag to keep it smelling fresh, or they can be put in a toolbox to absorb moisture.

What everyone's saying

In addition to creating a forum for environmentally conscious TikTokers to share their own hacks for repurposing silica gel packets, the video inspired appreciation from those who now have the opportunity to do better.

"Omg, thank you. Talk about upcycle," one said.

"Who knew?" another wrote.

Someone else simply stated, "Thank you!"

