Biden administration unveils plans to remove single-use plastic from all federal operations: '[It] has the potential to significantly impact the supply of these products'

The final few months of the Biden administration could see the federal government begin to phase out single-use plastic from all federal operations, Environmental Health News reported.

The administration released a strategy document that outlined a plan for the government to diminish its single-use plastic usage over the next 10 years until it is phased out completely in 2035. The strategy also included a proposal for the government to stop buying plastic for food service, events, and packaging by 2027.

The new policy would not be enforceable by law and could change under future administrations.

The document was clear that the change would not be merely symbolic and that it would lead to significant reduction in overall plastic usage, as the U.S. federal government is the largest buyer of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually. "Because of its purchasing power, by reducing the demand of plastic products through procurement changes, the Federal Government has the potential to significantly impact the supply of these products," the strategy document said.

Plastic pollution is a massive worldwide problem, and one that is only growing more impactful.

Global plastic pollution has risen to around 440 million tons per year, with 60% of that total ending up in landfills or in the natural environment. Only around 9% ends up getting recycled, while the rest takes up huge amounts of space, leaches toxins into the soil and water, and kills marine life.

"With its multitude of environmental impacts across its supply chain, broad global effects, and severe public health consequences, plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing and consequential environmental problems in the U.S. and around the globe," White House environmental and climate officials wrote in the joint letter that accompanied the strategy document.

If you would like to reduce the amount of single-use plastic you go through in your everyday life, some great options include finding alternatives to things such as single-use coffee pods, single-use water bottles, and disposable beauty products.

