Man reveals genius reason he never throws away silica gel packets: 'This is a great tip'

"Many people toss these out without a second thought."

A TikTok user shared a useful hack for silica gel packets that encouraged others to reconsider throwing them away after removing them from packages or shipping containers.

The scoop

Silica gel packets are routinely used by companies when shipping products long distances in packages or containers.

The tiny packets absorb moisture and prevent condensation, helping keep food from spoiling or keeping condensation from getting on products, which can damage them.

TikTok user Dan Gold (@danielcgold) explained that this is exactly why you should never throw your silica gel packets away and instead keep them in a bag for later use.

@danielcgold Save your silica gel packets once you get them in packages! ♬ original sound - Dan Gold

He listed several examples of how he uses silica gel packets in both the video and description.

They included placing them under his windowsill to absorb moisture and prevent fogging, adding them to photo albums to combat moisture damage, storing them alongside important documents to shield them against humidity, or even keeping metal tools from rusting.

He recommended storing them in a cool, dry place away from sunlight, like a drawer or cabinet, if you plan to use them.

How it's helping

This hack illustrated how readily we throw things away without considering how we can reuse or repurpose them later.

Not only does this keep packets out of landfills, but it also helps people save money by avoiding the need to repurchase single-use products.

Silica gel packets are just one example of materials thrown away without a second thought that can have a wide variety of practical uses in our daily lives if we get creative.

Knowing when, what, and how to recycle can reduce unnecessary waste in communities and encourage novel recycling practices by spreading awareness of hacks like this.

What everyone's saying

Almost everyone in the comments found the hack helpful and informative, with some citing ways they already used silica gel packets in their daily lives.

"I make my own spices & they are very useful to prevent drying out my spices," one wrote.

"My only hang up is that my cats access all those problem areas. But this is a great tip for households that can make it work. Thanks for sharing!" another commenter replied.

"I moved somewhere super humid, now I save these to put on my bookcase," a third said.

