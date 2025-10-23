Woman shares brilliant hack using silica gel packets: 'Will be doing this now'

A TikToker showed bibliophiles how to protect their books from damage with a simple and free item people often toss out: silica packs.

The scoop

Ky (@spilledmypaint) shared a video that opens with a view inside a purple purse, where she keeps her silica stash. "My current side quest has been finding and hoarding these silica packs," she wrote.

The bookworm also lets viewers in on what may be a little-known fact: Books can develop mold. Apparently, it's "more common than you think," she continued.

Next, she reveals her stacked bookshelf, tucking the packets behind some of the novels.

How it's helping

Mold doesn't just grow on food. It can grow on anything from furniture to clothing to kitchen cupboards as long as there's enough moisture in the environment. Mildew, which is similar to but not the same as mold, can also develop in this situation.

These fungi often reveal themselves with an odor, spots, stains, or fuzzy growth and can leap from book to book thanks to spores. Over time, a library collection can develop irreparable damage and fall apart, making prevention essential.

Since silica packs easily absorb moisture, they're often used to prevent mold and spoilage in packaged food and stored goods. As Ky's hack shows, you can use them to protect books on an open shelf by placing them behind or between tomes.

Another practice is to place the books and packets together in a sealed box or container. Don't forget to replace the silica packets every few months.

If you ever buy dried food or a pair of shoes, you have free and easy access to these packets. Therefore, it doesn't take much effort to follow this hack and collect them for later use.

Since silica packs aren't recyclable, they must go in the trash. However, repurposing old silica gel packets keeps plastic out of landfills and from seeping into waterways, where it breaks down into microplastics.

You can also save money on repairs and replacements by extending the life of your books, clothing, food, and electronics. This can allow you to protect items long enough so you can sell them or earn store credit after decluttering.

What everyone's saying

"Thank you for this PSA," one person wrote. "Will be doing this now."

Other commenters provided helpful suggestions that are backed up by Biblio's book mold prevention tips.

"Move books away from the wall to give them air," another said.

Someone else advised, "Buy a dehumidifier instead." When using a dehumidifier, keep it under 60% — and only use it when necessary, as too much dryness can cause the books to crack, according to Biblio.

