Homeowner shares money-saving hack using old product packaging: 'That'll be a game-changer'

A poster took to the subreddit r/Anticonsumption to demonstrate an ingenious way to give an ordinary household item a second life.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post titled, "I use packaging in place of plastic bags," the user displayed three pictures of large plastic packaging that was then reused as trash bags. They used binder clips to make sure it stayed on the side of their garbage can.

The post was captioned, "Between composting my organic and paper scraps I empty my bin out every week and a half/two weeks. Given how much packaging I save or come into, I might never need to buy trash bags again!"

Repackaging or reusing household items is a great way to save money. It's also a great way to keep stuff out of our already overcrowded landfills and prevent more pollution.

And this is just one of many innovative methods posted online that can help save money while preserving the environment.

For instance, one user shared their massive monthly savings by switching from plastic bottled water to Brita-filtered pitchers. Another poster demonstrated how baking soda can be used in a variety of ways, from cleaning brushes and combs to treating bug bites. Another poster showed how cutting up bars of soap actually made them last longer.

There are many great ways to practice conservation, such as keeping items from the dumpster that go beyond just repurposing or repackaging them. It is important for people to know their recycling options. There are also many ways to choose plastic-free options for everyday products.

Commenters on the original post were completely supportive of the reuse.

One said, "We do the same thing! Between that, composting, and recycling the clear bags at the grocery store it reduces the weekly trash significantly."

Another added, "I sometimes do this, but hadn't thought of using binder clips. That'll be a game changer. Thank you!"

