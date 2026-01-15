  • Home Home

Man reveals why you shouldn't throw away silica gel packets: 'You should save each one'

"This is huge."

by Yei Ling Ma
Silica gel packets can be reactivated by baking them in the oven.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Most product packaging helps to keep items safe during transportation before they reach consumers. However, this creates a lot of waste.

For example, the silica gel packets that come with most consumer goods are often thrown out without a second thought.

However, TikTok creator Rob Benson (@buckhorncliffs) shared how to make the most of them.

The scoop

"Desiccants!" the video's caption read. "Most people throw them away. You shouldn't." 

@buckhorncliffs

Desiccants! Most people throw them away. You shouldn't. To reactivate them, place the packets on a baking sheet at a little over 200 degrees Fahrenheit for two to three hours. Let them cool in an airtight container and store until needed. The purpose of a desiccant is to remove moisture from the air so the contents stay dry, stable, and protected. Be resourceful. Don't throw em away.

♬ original sound - Rob Benson

Rob explained that these packets are added to health supplement bottles, food items, electronic packaging, and more, to keep these items from degrading. Silica gel is a drying agent that helps draw moisture from the air, prolonging the life of your food or products. 

"You should save each one because they won't go bad," Rob elaborated. 

These silica gel packets are not for one-time use. However, after you've used one, you may notice that it is not as effective at absorbing moisture as it once was. 

You can reactivate the packets by simply baking them in the oven on a baking sheet at around 200 degrees Fahrenheit for about two to three hours. Baking the gel packets helps draw out the moisture that the gel has absorbed, effectively drying out the packets to be used again. 

How it's helping

People have reused desiccant packages for various practical purposes. 

One doctor specifically saves her silica gel packets from vitamin bottles to keep her medicine potent for longer. Others use these packets to keep important documents, photos, and video media safe from mildew. 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One mom shared how she learned to use desiccant packages to save a waterlogged phone while on vacation. 

These packets can be saved and reused in numerous ways, helping protect important personal items and avoid the cost of replacing them. Their ability to be reactivated in the oven makes them nearly infinitely reusable, helping to divert unnecessary waste from the landfill. 

What everyone's saying

Many of the commenters recognized the ingenuity of this hack, sharing their enthusiasm to try it out for themselves. 

"I've dried them in the sun," one user commented. "But the oven idea sounds great." 

"This is huge," another commenter wrote. 

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x