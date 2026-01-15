Man reveals why you shouldn't throw away silica gel packets: 'You should save each one'

Most product packaging helps to keep items safe during transportation before they reach consumers. However, this creates a lot of waste.

For example, the silica gel packets that come with most consumer goods are often thrown out without a second thought.

However, TikTok creator Rob Benson (@buckhorncliffs) shared how to make the most of them.

The scoop

"Desiccants!" the video's caption read. "Most people throw them away. You shouldn't."

@buckhorncliffs Desiccants! Most people throw them away. You shouldn't. To reactivate them, place the packets on a baking sheet at a little over 200 degrees Fahrenheit for two to three hours. Let them cool in an airtight container and store until needed. The purpose of a desiccant is to remove moisture from the air so the contents stay dry, stable, and protected. Be resourceful. Don't throw em away. ♬ original sound - Rob Benson

Rob explained that these packets are added to health supplement bottles, food items, electronic packaging, and more, to keep these items from degrading. Silica gel is a drying agent that helps draw moisture from the air, prolonging the life of your food or products.

"You should save each one because they won't go bad," Rob elaborated.

These silica gel packets are not for one-time use. However, after you've used one, you may notice that it is not as effective at absorbing moisture as it once was.

You can reactivate the packets by simply baking them in the oven on a baking sheet at around 200 degrees Fahrenheit for about two to three hours. Baking the gel packets helps draw out the moisture that the gel has absorbed, effectively drying out the packets to be used again.

How it's helping

People have reused desiccant packages for various practical purposes.

One doctor specifically saves her silica gel packets from vitamin bottles to keep her medicine potent for longer. Others use these packets to keep important documents, photos, and video media safe from mildew.

One mom shared how she learned to use desiccant packages to save a waterlogged phone while on vacation.

These packets can be saved and reused in numerous ways, helping protect important personal items and avoid the cost of replacing them. Their ability to be reactivated in the oven makes them nearly infinitely reusable, helping to divert unnecessary waste from the landfill.

What everyone's saying

Many of the commenters recognized the ingenuity of this hack, sharing their enthusiasm to try it out for themselves.

"I've dried them in the sun," one user commented. "But the oven idea sounds great."

"This is huge," another commenter wrote.

