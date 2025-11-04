Woman reveals genius reason why you should never throw away silica gel packets: 'Why have I never thought of this?'

"I was just about to throw mine away."

A TikToker shared an easy, waste-eliminating hack that is sure to interest bookworms.

The scoop

Lost Grove Ambiance (@lostgroveambiance) explained to her followers how silica packets can be the secret to preserving books.

"Me anytime I get silica packets," the user says, as she places them behind the books on her shelf.

One commenter inquired further about the use of the silica gel, asking, "Wait, what do they do?"

The poster clarified, explaining, "They absorb moisture in the air to help prevent book mold."

How it's helping

As these little packets often come in packaging for shoes, electronics, some foods, and over-the-counter medicines or vitamins, they are designed to soak up excess moisture.

Books are just as susceptible to water or moisture damage, and the packets are an easy solution to this problem.

Silica gels get a bad reputation due to the somewhat alarming warnings on the outside of them that say, "Do not eat." In reality, the dry agent in the packet is similar to sand, and most gel isn't toxic (though one shouldn't consume it).

One of the issues lies in the packaging, which can be a choking hazard for children or pets.

An article by Healthline explained further: "Silica gel is chemically inert. This means it won't break down in the body and cause poisoning. However, because it won't break down, the gel or packet and gel can cause choking."

The actual packets that hold the silica gel are usually made of synthetic materials and are normally discarded.

Hacks like this one give the packs extra life, keeping them out of landfills. These waste sites are notorious for producing methane, a gas with a higher planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide.

Other people have found similar hacks using silica packets. One person uses the packets to keep razors dry and to recover water-damaged phones.

Another person finds them helpful to prolong the life of baking ingredients, while a handyman keeps them in his tool case to prevent rust and wear.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the silica gel hack shared their appreciation and their excitement for the future of their books.

"Why have I never thought of this?" one user said. "Genius."

Another commented, "Perfect timing, I was just about to throw mine away, literally was on my way to the trash can."

