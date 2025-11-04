  • Home Home

Woman reveals genius reason why you should never throw away silica gel packets: 'Why have I never thought of this?'

"I was just about to throw mine away."

by Lily Crowder
There's a super easy hack for preserving books using silica packets that you probably have lying around.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikToker shared an easy, waste-eliminating hack that is sure to interest bookworms.

The scoop

Lost Grove Ambiance (@lostgroveambiance) explained to her followers how silica packets can be the secret to preserving books.

@lostgroveambience If this video taught you anything then you have to check out my YouTube channel "Lost Grove Ambience" while you're reading… I don't make the rules 🤷🏻‍♀️ #BookTok #books #booktokfyp ♬ LOOK AT THIS - Astro Boyke

"Me anytime I get silica packets," the user says, as she places them behind the books on her shelf.

One commenter inquired further about the use of the silica gel, asking, "Wait, what do they do?"

The poster clarified, explaining, "They absorb moisture in the air to help prevent book mold."

How it's helping

As these little packets often come in packaging for shoes, electronics, some foods, and over-the-counter medicines or vitamins, they are designed to soak up excess moisture. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Books are just as susceptible to water or moisture damage, and the packets are an easy solution to this problem.

Silica gels get a bad reputation due to the somewhat alarming warnings on the outside of them that say, "Do not eat." In reality, the dry agent in the packet is similar to sand, and most gel isn't toxic (though one shouldn't consume it). 

One of the issues lies in the packaging, which can be a choking hazard for children or pets.

An article by Healthline explained further: "Silica gel is chemically inert. This means it won't break down in the body and cause poisoning. However, because it won't break down, the gel or packet and gel can cause choking."

Which factor would most effectively motivate you to recycle your old batteries?

Getting money back 💰

Decluttering my junk drawer ✨

Helping the planet 🌎

I don't recycle batteries ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The actual packets that hold the silica gel are usually made of synthetic materials and are normally discarded. 

Hacks like this one give the packs extra life, keeping them out of landfills. These waste sites are notorious for producing methane, a gas with a higher planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide. 

Other people have found similar hacks using silica packets. One person uses the packets to keep razors dry and to recover water-damaged phones. 

Another person finds them helpful to prolong the life of baking ingredients, while a handyman keeps them in his tool case to prevent rust and wear.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the silica gel hack shared their appreciation and their excitement for the future of their books.

"Why have I never thought of this?" one user said. "Genius." 

Another commented, "Perfect timing, I was just about to throw mine away, literally was on my way to the trash can."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x