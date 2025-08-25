Woman reveals why throwing away silica gel packets is a mistake: 'Been doing this for years'

A TikToker took to the platform to remind people not to throw away an oft-disposed-of accessory in many purchases.

The scoop

TikToker Yvonne (@mamma_y) shared a helpful hint for people looking to keep things dry, especially in more humid climates: keep your silica gel packets.

"They help keep away moisture," she said. She also notes, "They can extend the life of your razor blades, and I've heard they're better for wet phones than rice."

How it's helping

Silica gel is known as a desiccant, or something that absorbs moisture from its surroundings. It's widely used in commercial settings, often being packaged with clothes, shoes, electronics, and even food and vitamins to prevent damage from moisture during transit and in stores. It's also often used to help fight rust and can keep shoes and gym bags smelling fresher.

While it's often seen accompanying a wide variety of products, many people simply throw the little packets away when they unpack their newly purchased products. However, as Yvonne shows, they have plenty of uses around your home and don't need to contribute to our growing landfill problem.

Using them to protect items like books, bathroom cabinets, storage tubs, and suitcases means the packets will continue to be useful and stay out of landfills. While silica gel itself isn't toxic, the packets it comes in are usually made from a form of plastic, which breaks down into microplastics in landfills after being thrown out, according to Micropak.

And since the packets come with a variety of other products, you'll likely never run out of them.

What everyone's saying

Commenters echoed Yvonne's praises of silica gel.

"Yep been doing this for years," one said, "Great hack!"

"Put them in your jewelry box too to keep that metal from resting [sic]," said another.

"I use these so often that I buy them from Amazon, too!" said a third. "Pro tip: the stuff in them is the same as crystal cat litter."

