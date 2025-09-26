Handyman reveals why he never throws away silica gel packets: 'Keep them'

A TikTok user took to the platform to share how he uses a commonly tossed-out item to keep his tools in tip-top shape.

The scoop

In the video, Mass Fabricator (@mass.fabricator) shared with his followers how silica gel packets can be a handyman's best friend.

"Throw them in your [tool] box, especially on the East Coast where you've got a lot of moisture around," the creator says, tossing the packet in with his screwdrivers, tape measures, and machinist squares.

How it's helping

Silica gel packets often come in packaging for shoes, electronics, some foods, and over-the-counter medicines or vitamins.

Many people think of these little packets of silica beads as extremely dangerous, as the packaging frequently reads, "Do Not Eat" in all capitals. In turn, they often head straight to the trash.

However, McGill University wrote, "Silica gel is non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-reactive with ordinary usage."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Essentially, the labels that give the impression these little packs are dangerous are actually because the packet itself is a choking hazard for kids. What is inside them is basically sand, which makes for a great drying agent.

By finding ways to reuse these silica gel packets, you can give new life to something that could quickly be wasted. Another hack used the packets to keep razors dry and recover waterlogged phones. Someone else found them helpful in prolonging the life of baking ingredients.

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their appreciation of the hack.

"Keep them with feeler gauges for sure," a fellow handyman said.

Someone else commented, "I do the same thing, it's pretty humid here in Houston."

Another user explained a way to prolong the silica gel packet, adding, "You can bake the moisture out of them, and reuse them."

Reducing waste is never a bad call. By keeping items out of the landfill, or from being produced in the first place, you can do your part in keeping the planet clean.

Some other ways to prevent waste and save some money at the same time include making the most of old clothes or electronics, such as recycling them or trading them in for money.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.