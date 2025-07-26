Home baker discovers surprising use for silica gel packets: 'I save [them] all'

This mystery item may just be your next great kitchen tool.

Ever wonder what purpose the tiny packet labeled "Do not eat" serves that you find inside shoeboxes, food packaging, or medicine bottles? Well, this mystery item may just be your next great kitchen tool.

The scoop

One Redditor took to "r/AskBaking" to confirm whether they could reuse a silica packet they found in their candy. In the accompanying photo, a brown package can be seen with "Silica Gel" and "Do not eat" printed across it. "I just want to make sure I can stick it in a jar of baking soda without any problems," they stated.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This baking community is passionate about cooking and sharing tips, tricks, and recipes with one another.

How it's helping

Silica gel packets can "hold up to 40% of their weight in moisture," according to Discover Magazine. This means these little packets help preserve items in moist environments. In the kitchen, they can prolong the life of ingredients like baking soda, coffee, and even some spices.

This powerful doodad can even be used to revive stale chips. Simply pop a packet into a bag, and a couple of hours later, your chips will be supermarket fresh. They can also be used to protect electronics, with the ability to absorb water after an accidental spill.

Plus, silica can be used again and again; it can be recharged in the oven or microwave. All you need is a little bit of time for the moisture to evaporate from the H2O-trapping gel.

Extending the life of ingredients and protecting valuable belongings can save you a considerable amount of money — simply by reusing this common item that often gets tossed in the trash.

What everyone's saying

Redditors were happy to chime in and let the original poster know they were in the clear.

"If it was in candy it should be the food safe kind so it's fine," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "Yes. I save all my packets and reuse as needed."

Another person recommended another use case, adding, "If you have a home safe put it in with documents to keep them dry."

