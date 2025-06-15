Handyman shares money-saving tip for fixing common bathroom issue: 'Perfect timing'

Commenters liked the water-saving hack and had a few questions.

Anyone tired of bathroom leaks can give their plumber a break and gain DIY knowledge from Highly Handy (@iamhighlyhandy). In one of his latest videos, he walks viewers through the step-by-step process of fixing a leaking showerhead.

The scoop

The demo opens with a dripping showerhead before Highly Handy gets to work. Using a utility knife, screwdriver, pliers, and a new cartridge, he fixes the problem.

The utility knife and screwdriver help remove the faucet knob and handle. He then uses a cartridge puller and pliers to grab the existing shower cartridge — the small cylindrical part inside the valve.

As he pulls out the old one, you can see lots of black buildup ooze out. He replaces the cartridge with a new one, seals the valve, and puts the knob back on. This action effectively stops the leak.

Based on his response to a commenter, one must also shut off the main water supply before the cartridge swap.

How it's helping

Over time, your shower cartridge can wear out, causing issues with leaks, uneven temperature, noise, and water pressure, according to This Old House.

Instead of calling a plumber, simple DIY leak maintenance — see this 50-second demo that shows how to stop under-sink leaks — can keep your pockets fuller. After all, according to Angi, the average price of a bathroom leak repair ranges from $150 to $600. Even spending a few dollars on food coloring to test toilet leaks may help.

If a leak causes drywall, tile, or grout damage, that repair cost may be on the high side. Water damage can also breed mold, which requires professional remediation. Per This Old House, you may spend between $1,500 and $9,000 or $10-30 per square foot for mold removal.

DIY leak repair skills can help conserve water, too. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a leak can cause nearly 10,000 gallons of water loss annually — and 10% of homes waste 90 gallons daily. So, the sooner you can handle one, the better.

Saving water in your home is an easy way to do your part in the fight against the changing climate. Water scarcity is a concern as the planet becomes increasingly hotter and more humid with longer and more frequent droughts. These weather patterns are also causing rivers and lakes to dry up.

You can detect if your toilet or another appliance is a water waster by observing whether your water meter is spinning. You can also use smart home leak detection software for more efficient updates and prevention. According to Wirecutter, top picks for smart sensors include the YoLink Water Leak Sensor and Kidde Water Leak + Freeze Detector.

What everyone's saying

Commenters liked this water-saving hack and had a few questions. "PERFECT timing with this video," one remarked.

"What if you have two knobs, the hot and the cold side?" another asked. Highly Handy replied that you can still use the DIY hack after figuring out which side is leaking and replacing the appropriate stem with the right tools.

