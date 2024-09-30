Home expert shares money- and water-saving hack to detect leaks in your home: 'I've saved customers thousands of dollars by giving them this advice'

If you're spending tons of money on your water bill because of a leak, there is a way for you to identify that problem and save some money.

The scoop

Twin Home Experts (@twinhomeexperts) shared a video on TikTok showing how to find a leak in your home. He tells viewers to check their water meter and shows one spinning. If yours is spinning too, he says first to check your toilet because "toilet leaks are the number one cause of high water bills." Check to see if the water is continuously running.

He also says to check the faucets, tubs, and showers. He added that irrigation lines can also cause high water bills.

If you have an isolation valve, do isolation tests. Once you've shut them off, check if the meter has stopped. If it has, that's the cause of the leak, and you'll need to call a plumber.

How it's working

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "the average household's leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year and 10% of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day."

The EPA added that fixing these leaks can save you 10% on your water bill.

Not only is wasted water costing you money, but it's also leading to water scarcity in some regions, per Green Match. Lack of water can have a detrimental effect on communities, the ecosystem, and agriculture.

Leaks are not the only cause of water waste. The quality of your appliances determines how much water you use as well. On average, 30 gallons of water is wasted daily in the U.S.

Checking for leaks is one way to prevent this, but you can waste less water in other ways, too. For example, you can use your dishwasher instead of washing dishes by hand and buy an eco-friendly washing machine.

What people are saying

Fellow TikTokers were excited about this tip.

One user has given the same instructions before: "I've saved customers thousands of dollars by giving them this advice."

Another user said: "These are very helpful DIY slow water leak diagnosis instructions."

