Home maintenance expert reveals simple and helpful hack for detecting a leak in your toilet: 'Saving this one'

A running toilet may waste hundreds of gallons of water per day, which is like flushing your hard-earned cash down the drain.

Here's a simple hack that'll catch a sneaky toilet leak that could be wasting water and hiking up your bill. A dripping toilet might not seem like an issue, but unchecked, it can waste thousands of gallons of water each year.

The scoop

Home repair company HomeServe (@homeserveusa) took to TikTok to share a clever way to spot even the most elusive toilet tank leaks. All you need is some food coloring and a few minutes of patience.

HomeServe suggests, "If you suspect a toilet tank leak you can't quite see or hear, here's how to test it." Their method? Drop 10 drops of food coloring into your toilet tank, wait 10 to 15 minutes without flushing, then check the bowl. If you see color in the bowl, you've got a leak on your hands.

The cause is usually a faulty flapper — that rubber seal at the bottom of your tank. It might be dirty, corroded, damaged, or not sitting right. Either way, it needs fixing or replacing ASAP.

How it's helping

This simple test can save you a ton of water and money. A running toilet may waste hundreds of gallons of water per day, which is like flushing your hard-earned cash down the drain. Catching and fixing leaks early means lower water bills and less strain on our water resources.

Plus, by using less water, you're reducing energy use. It takes power to treat and pump water to our homes, so conserving water also helps reduce dirty gas pollution. Small changes like this make a big difference in our planet's health.

What everyone's saying

The comments section is filled with gratitude and personal experiences.

One user shared, "we replaced the whole flush system inside of our really old toilet. was a pain to do for amateurs but we got it done. no more running toilets!"

Another exclaimed, "Saving this one!!" highlighting how valuable this simple hack is for homeowners.

Some folks were even inspired to take immediate action. As one commenter noted, "Thanks to you changed both my flappers today." This tip is empowering people to tackle home repairs and water conservation.

