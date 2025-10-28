Homeowner shares clever hack to clean out deep-set shower grime: 'You will be amazed at the results'

Do you have stubborn stains that just won't go away, and don't want to rely on harsh chemicals to handle them? One TikTok creator shared a smart, affordable swap that deep-cleans your tough-to-clean spots without a drop of bleach.

The scoop

TikToker One Shot Gem Cleaning LLC (@oneshotgemcleaningllc) posted a clip showing how 12% hydrogen peroxide can tackle years of shower grime. In the video, the creator sprays the solution, lets it sit for 15 minutes, and then scrubs away the buildup with a crevice brush, leaving the surface spotless.

"Works like a charm without using bleach," the caption reads. "Give it a try! You will be amazed at the results."

This simple switch offers a powerful, nontoxic way to lift stubborn stains and soap scum while keeping your air free from harsh bleach fumes.

Hydrogen peroxide can also be used to clean white laundry or bedding to make it look brand-new. You can also mix one part hydrogen peroxide with three parts water to deep-clean the rest of your bathroom or kitchen counters.

How it's helping

Store-bought bleach and brighteners may promise the best results, but they can be overly harsh and expensive.

Hydrogen peroxide is a common household staple that can disinfect surfaces, whiten grout, and lift stains, all while being safer and cheaper than bleach-based cleaners. A bottle usually costs under $3 and can last through several deep cleans, helping homeowners save money and reduce the need for multiple specialty products.

It's also a cleaning hack that's gentler on your home and the planet. Choosing natural ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide, vinegar, and baking soda can help cut down on plastic packaging from store-bought cleaners and reduce chemical runoff that can harm local waterways.

While studies have shown hydrogen peroxide production can be a polluting process with planet-warming potential — as it requires energy and costly metals — the process is getting cleaner with recent discoveries.

What everyone's saying

Commenters praised the easy, bleach-free approach.

"That worked so well! You're the best," one user wrote.

Another added: "Hydrogen peroxide is much better than bleach!"

The uploader responded: "A million times better I agree!"

