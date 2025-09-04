Experts share simple method to handle crucial cleaning tasks with single ingredient: 'The best stuff to clean with'

"Say bye bye to mold and mildew."

This cleaning spray will leave your bathroom spotless, and it's made with just two ingredients.

The scoop

Bathroom in need of a deep clean? This DIY spray will do it all.

Cleaning product company PF Harris (@pfharris1922) demonstrated how it keeps bathrooms clean using hydrogen peroxide concentrate.

"Let's clean our entire bathroom with just this [hydrogen peroxide]," they wrote. "Say bye bye to mold and mildew."

Simply mix one part hydrogen peroxide with three parts water, and store the solution in a spray bottle. Just spray, scrub, and wipe to leave any bathroom surface shiny and clean.

For a deeper clean or to disinfect, use warm water and let the spray sit for a few minutes.

How it's helping

Store-bought cleaning products can be expensive, ineffective, and even harmful.

"Some [cleaning] products release dangerous chemicals, including volatile organic compounds," the American Lung Association warned. "VOCs and other chemicals released when using cleaning supplies contribute to chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and headaches."

Not only are these products bad for your health, but they're bad for the environment, too.

Chemicals in cleaning supplies can easily enter waterways, harming fragile marine environments and wildlife.

Aerosol sprays emit planet-warming pollutants into the air, contributing to global warming. Meanwhile, single-use plastic packaging, which contains toxic chemicals, contributes to the billions of tons of plastic sent to landfills.

Thankfully, there are many natural cleaning products that are safe, simple, and effective alternatives to store-bought cleaners.

Whether you need to scrub away grime, wipe away spills, mop the floors, or remove odors, there are tons of cleaning tips to try, and most of these options use ingredients you may already have in your home.

Orange peels, white wine vinegar, and mint make an excellent deodorizer, or combine baking soda, soap, and warm water for a powerful scrub.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved how simple the spray was to make.

"Cheap and the best stuff to clean with," one user said.

"Add baking soda," another commenter suggested.

A third viewer recalled how "the hospitals [were] using peroxide cleaning for COVID halls."

