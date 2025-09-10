Expert shares incredible hack to get stubborn stains off pans using simple ingredient: 'Good as new'

If you've ever battled stubborn stains on your favorite stainless steel skillet, you know how discouraging it can be when scrubbing just doesn't cut it. But before you reach for expensive or harsh cleaners, one TikTok creator has demonstrated how a simple pantry staple you probably already have in the cabinet can make stainless steel pans shiny as new again.

The scoop

In a clip shared by plantbasedbaby (@plantbased.baby) on TikTok, the creator demonstrates how to clean a stainless steel pan using nothing more than baking soda and water.

"Start by covering the affected area in baking soda," the creator narrates. "Next add just a little bit of water, basically enough to cover the base of the pot and turn the baking soda into a paste. Put this on the stove over medium heat for a few minutes; I basically let it go until the water is evaporated and the baking soda is dried up, at which point I begin to scrub."

For especially tough stains, you can repeat the process until all the stains have scrubbed away and the pan is "good as new," as the creator describes.

How it's helping

Baking soda is a natural cleaner with mild abrasive properties, making it tough enough to cut through grease and grime without damaging your steel cookware. It also helps dissolve organic buildup and neutralizes odors, making it a safe and effective substitute for chemical-based cleaners.

Relying on household ingredients like baking soda saves money by eliminating the need to purchase cleaning products, meaning fewer bottles cluttering up cabinets and less plastic waste to deal with. Cutting back on chemical cleaners also means fewer pollutants going down the drain, which helps keep waterways healthier for wildlife and communities.

According to brand Arm and Hammer, baking soda can be used for everything from cleaning drains, dishwashers, and bathrooms to cutting odors in the fridge and deodorizing the cat litter box in between cleans. For more tips on replacing harsh cleaners with safer alternatives, this guide covers natural cleaning products and other clever cleaning hacks.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were quick to rave about the hack in the comments.

"I just tried this and OMG!!! Tysm!!!" one said.

Another commenter shared their version of the hack, saying, "I use baking soda, some coarse salt, and a splash of dish soap."

Others were simply amazed at how well the hack worked, with one chiming in, "Girlllll I love you for this. My less than a year old pans look like they've lived a thousand lives."

