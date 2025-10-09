Chef shares brilliant hack to get rid of unwanted odors in kitchen: 'I'm gonna have to do that'

Cooking can sometimes leave behind unpleasant odors that linger in the air for days. A chef has shared a simple hack that can help you banish those odors in as little as 15 minutes.

The scoop

Posting on TikTok, chefshqcka (@chefshqcka) shared a simple method for neutralizing kitchen odors, and all you need is some water and vinegar.

As the chef shows, the first step involves adding equal parts of vinegar to water in a pan. This can then be placed on a stovetop with the stove turned up to high. If you want extra fragrance, you can add lemon, rosemary, or another herb before boiling it for 10 to 15 minutes.

The vinegar in the solution neutralizes the odor molecules, while the steam in the water helps to carry the vinegar into the air. The chef adds that you can start with 1 cup of vinegar to 1 cup of water, but for stronger smells, increase the ratio to 2.

How it's helping

Making use of hacks like these is an easy way to make use of common household ingredients while saving money on expensive cleaning products. There are many natural alternatives to popular cleaning products that utilize common pantry ingredients, which can be used to clean everything from your oven and microwave to faucets, glass, and even laundry.

In addition to being cheaper, natural cleaning products are just as effective and often safer to use because they don't contain harsh chemicals that are a danger to your family and pets. It also helps protect the environment, as these harsh chemicals often make their way into wastewater.

Store-bought cleaning products are often also packaged in single-use plastic, contributing to household waste. Making your own cleaning solutions reduces the buildup of plastic waste around the home, minimizing trash and plastic in the environment.

What everyone's saying

The chef received lots of positive responses from commenters who couldn't wait to try out the hack.

"I'm gonna have to do that, " wrote one commenter.

Another added: "Oh, I need this."

