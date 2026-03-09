Thrift shopper does double-take at price tag on unlikely item at Goodwill: 'I couldn't believe my luck'

Six dollars doesn't buy much these days — but one thrift store shopper recently proved that checking thrift stores regularly can lead to major savings.

The scoop

In a post on Reddit's r/Frugal, one shopper excitedly showed off an unexpected discovery.

It was a working coffee machine, freshly descaled, and it appeared to be in excellent condition.

The original poster said they paid just $6 for a Keurig K910, a model that can sell for well over $100 online, suggesting the bargain was a sign for others to go thrifting for hidden treasures.

Thrift stores don't always offer major bargains, as evidenced in reports of unusually high prices at some Goodwill stores, and Redditors agreed that it was indeed a lucky find.

"Yeah, a lot of them are getting crazy greedy! I couldn't believe my luck," the original poster said.

How it's helping

The most obvious benefit of thrift shopping is simple: big savings.

That Keurig saved the original poster $100, while another shopper paid only $45 for a vintage MacKenzie-Childs piece worth a staggering $1,500.

At a time when 93% of Americans say they're shopping secondhand to offset inflation, thrifting offers a practical way to stretch household budgets without sacrificing quality.

Branded clothes are also popular finds in thrift shops.

One shopper snagged a Burberry jacket for just $2, and another paid less than $8 for very gently used Dr. Martens.

With finds like these, it's no surprise that 3 in 5 consumers say shopping secondhand gives them the most bang for their buck, according to ThredUp's 2024 Resale Report.

Thrifting also helps the planet.

Thrivability Matters noted that thrifting helps reduce emissions, textile waste, and harmful chemicals that leach into land and waterways. Choosing to thrift benefits individuals, communities, and the planet as a whole.

Thrift scores encourage more people to break up with fast fashion and shop secondhand.

What everyone's saying

Users of r/Frugal shared the original poster's joy along with their own thrifting success stories.

"Thrift stores sometimes have awesome deals. My GF got a Garmin GPS for $5 that works great. She finds deals all the time for her grandkids," one person commented.

"I've outfitted most of my place with thrifted things, and you would never guess it by looking at it," another admitted.

