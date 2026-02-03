Shopper sparks outrage with photo of absurd sighting at Goodwill: 'They've lost their ... minds'

A routine thrift-store browse turned into a jaw-dropping moment after a shopper spotted what might be one of the most outrageous Goodwill price tags yet — and the internet had plenty to say about it.

The photo was posted in Reddit's r/ThriftGrift community, where users regularly share examples of thrift prices that feel wildly opposed to the spirit of secondhand shopping. This time, the customer shared a photo of a pair of what looks like Off-White/Nike Air Force 1 sneakers marked at $399.99 at a Goodwill location in Tempe, Arizona.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They've lost their damn minds!!" the poster wrote, while others in the comments began to quickly call out the shoes as counterfeit replicas.

"Not the fake off whites lmao," one person wrote.

The post sparked a wave of reactions across the comments, with many users questioning how a donation-based nonprofit could justify such a price. Some speculated that resale platforms have begun bleeding into brick-and-mortar thrift pricing, even when items clearly don't meet collector standards.

Still, overpriced secondhand items like this are thankfully the exception, not the norm. Many people rely on thrift stores for affordable clothing, household goods, and essentials — and countless shoppers still score incredible finds while thrifting, such as vintage jewelry and designer goods, for just a few dollars.

Shopping at thrift and secondhand stores is still one of the easiest ways to save money — plus it helps reduce waste and keep usable items out of landfills. For each item that is given a second life and kept out of landfills, we see reduced planet-warming pollution and help drive down demand for manufacturing new items unnecessarily.

One commenter wrote, "They are no longer a charity. Just another reseller at this point."

Another added, "They lost their minds. Plus it's not even brand new."

A third commenter had a suggestion for anyone sick of inflated secondhand pricing: "I have just been shopping at the consignment stores, which are clean, organized, and friendly, and locally owned. Shop local, shop smart."

