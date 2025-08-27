Woman shares inside look after transforming shed into tiny dream home: 'I think it turned out great'

"If you're thinking about converting a shed, this is your sign to do it," said one TikTok creator, Chloe (@plantyquil), in a video on how she turned a shed into her dream plant shop.

The 850 sq ft shed works perfectly as a plant shop, equipped with all the amenities, including a washer and dryer hookup, stairs surrounding the property, and plumbing. It serves as a reminder of how easy it is to transform spaces into tiny homes perfect for a minimal lifestyle. Despite being tiny, the interior is spacious, so all of Chloe's plants can be cared for.

"The main question: what did we spend on this building, and the answer is about $50-$60k," said Chloe in the video. The figure accounts for all expenses, including the stairs in the front and back of the property, as well as the washer and dryer hookup.

"Honestly, I think it turned out great," she said.

Tiny homes are increasingly gaining popularity. They are a great solution for short- or long-term living and can provide all the necessary amenities for a fraction of the utility costs of a traditional home. Further, they are a great way to cut back on waste within one's home, as they demand a minimalistic style of living.

United Tiny Homes explained that "A smaller living space means you use fewer resources, produce less waste, and consume less energy." It continued that "Since tiny homes are often built with environmentally friendly materials and use sustainable building practices, they are a more eco-friendly housing option."

Larger homes are said to consume about four times more energy than smaller spaces, as more energy is needed to keep the spaces warmer or cooler. Utility King wrote, "Though it may appear obvious, many people overlook the energy use and items used in the building of a home, not only the energy-consuming gadgets inside. Building a small house is typically both inexpensive and energy efficient."

Consuming less energy in your home is not only cost-effective, but it also supports a healthier planet, as planet-harming emissions that contribute to pollution are reduced.

TikTokers were excited for Chloe's new plant shop.

"It's beautiful!" wrote one.

Another commented, "This is amazing nice work, girl!"

