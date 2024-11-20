Homebuilder shares incredible video tour of tiny home built in Asia: 'This is great'

The idea of building a "tiny home" is one that has gained a certain amount of traction in recent years.

One individual took to the r/TinyHomes subreddit to share some images and videos of a tiny home they built in Asia.

"Just built a tiny home," the poster wrote. "It costed me 10k usd, planning to live offgrid."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Perhaps sensing that a little more information was required for the other members of the subreddit to fully understand the situation, the poster replied to a comment to clarify that the home is located in Asia near the Maldives, a country and archipelagic state in the Indian Ocean.

"Animals wild pigs, deers, bulls, goats, elephants, monkeys, and rarely Tigers," they added, explaining why the house is raised on stilts. They also shared some short video clips of the interior.

The idea of building a "tiny home" is one that has gained a certain amount of traction in recent years. Adherents of this lifestyle often point to the mental clarity they associate with a more minimalist existence as well as the long-term savings associated with having less space and fewer possessions (as well as the potential long-term energy savings if you, like this Redditor, go off-grid).

While building an entirely new house for yourself in a remote location would constitute a fairly drastic lifestyle change for most people, there are several aspects of this movement that could appeal to almost anyone, including the resourcefulness of having to provide for yourself, growing your own food, and making use of solar panels.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The other members of the subreddit were highly impressed with the original poster's work.

"This is great and shows a clear understanding of the demands of the area. Elevated home is best in the tropics because it's much cooler and fewer critters try to share your home," wrote one commenter. "Off grid is easy in a tropical climate. Just need energy for cooking and in a pinch that can be as simple as firewood. The only thing I'd want 24/7 power for is Internet access."

"Beautiful little home!" wrote another.

🗣️ If you could build a home anywhere, where would you put it?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.