Homeowner sparks envy with beautiful photos of newly built tiny home: 'You're living my dream'

One new homeowner took to the r/malelivingspace subreddit (a subreddit "dedicated to places where men can live") to show off their newly constructed tiny home.

"Just recently moved into the tiny house I built," the poster wrote. They explained in the comments section that they managed to build the entire thing for only around $20,000 because they "know electricians and such."

While it is not immediately apparent what makes this particular tiny house a place for men, specifically, it does appear to be a very nice tiny house, with a very nice dog hanging out in one of the pictures.

Adherents of the tiny house movement like to point to its many benefits, both personal and environmental. The smaller a house is, the less electricity it theoretically needs on a regular basis, decreasing both the homeowners' energy bills and their personal pollution footprints.

Many tiny-home lovers also like to embrace the concept of minimalism, which can be a good way to focus on what's really important to you while decreasing your consumption of goods, which also comes with an environmental impact.

"You're living my dream," wrote one commenter. "Sadly, land costs and massive planning restrictions makes a tiny house in the UK a difficult and expensive prospect."

"I have this idea of instead of having one normal size house on a plot of land, having a network of tiny homes arranged in a ring and an indoor/outdoor common area courtyard in the center," wrote another.

"Excellent work! You might think about an electric fireplace and mantle under the TV, rugs, window coverings and pillows for the sofa," a third commenter recommended. "Maybe a footstool/pouf in a textured fabric for extra seating. Wall-mounted knife rack for the kitchen. A gallery wall going up the stairs."

