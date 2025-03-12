Business owner refuses power company's $200,000 demand: 'I can figure that out'

"You will see no power lines in our valley."

When the local power company wanted $200,000 to bring energy to a remote winery on an Oregon mountain, owner Tom Peters wasn't hesitant to turn the offer down.

Peters told The Oregonian: "I said, 'Nah, I think I can figure that out with solar.'" And he did.

Some 15 years later, Peters is the owner and operator of ShadowBuck Winery, a 100% off-grid vineyard, winery, and ranch in Dufur, Oregon. The family-run business proudly calls itself the first off-grid vineyard and winery in the northwest.

"You will see no power lines in our valley," the ShadowBuck Winery website reads.

The 500-acre winery and working farm — which Peters admits is "out in the middle of nowhere" — planted its first grapes in 2010. Its first bottle of wine was produced in 2015.

The operation runs off well water and solar power, including an all-solar irrigation system that uses gravity and the sun to supply the vineyard with water. An array of 96 panels powers the main shop, while a separate collection of 180 panels is utilized for the winery equipment. A wood-burning outdoor furnace heats ShadowBuck's buildings in the winter, per The Oregonian.

Peters has three backup generators if needed, but he says the vineyard — located on the sun-drenched eastern slopes of Mount Hood — gets plenty of sunlight to power his needs.

Solar power is one of the least polluting energy options available to homes and businesses alike. Installing solar panels helps reduce reliance on the grid, which draws energy from polluting sources. United Nations data suggests that 80% of all power comes from dirty energy sources like gas, oil, and coal, which are among the largest contributors to planetary warming.

Not only that, but solar power can help you to save money in the long run. Though the initial cost is an investment, solar panels pay for themselves (and then some) over time by drastically dropping electric bills — and there are tax credits available from the government too. In ShadowBuck's case, as an off-grid operation, the electricity bill is $0.

Through its off-grid approach, ShadowBuck hopes to produce "the finest wines Oregon has to offer while preserving the environment for future generations to enjoy."

From cabernet to pinot to petit verdot to merlot, ShadowBuck grows it all — and it's all pesticide-free, adding to the environmental perks of the business. The winery cultivates 60 acres of grapes, with Peters planning to add another 30 in the next two years.

Through its solar-powered operations, ShadowBuck can produce 50 to 60 barrels of wine annually. Their wines range from $15 to $75, proving a solar power farm can create an affordable product.

Now that's worth raising a glass to.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.