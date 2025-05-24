Shopper shares jaw-dropping photo of $12 name-brand find at local thrift store: 'I'm frothing at the mouth'

"You have been blessed by the thrift gods."

A thrifter recently shocked Redditors with their lucky find.

The OP posted an image of a brand-new NWT Selkie dress they found at a thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The best part? The dress was only $12. What makes this find even more exciting is that most dresses on Selkie's website are over $300.

Redditors were equally amazed and jealous of the lucky thrift find.

"I'm frothing at the mouth with jealousy," responded one user. "I love that it fits you perfectly!! You have been blessed by the thrift gods."

"OMG that's a grail find for sure!!" commented another Redditor. "Congrats!!"

As this OP has shown, thrifting is a great way to score expensive items at significant discounts. By shopping at local thrift stores and replacing just half your purchases with secondhand items, you can save up to $100 each year.

Thrifters across the country have stumbled upon rare and unique items. One Redditor recently shared an image of a Patagonia fleece jacket they purchased for just $5. Other shoppers have found vintage furniture pieces, expensive cookware, and even sentimental items.

Thrifting isn't just good for your wallet, though. By shopping secondhand, you help extend the life of items, preventing them from ending up in landfills. According to Earth.org, 92 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills each year. With fast fashion, that number is unfortunately expected to rise.

However, by shopping consciously and thrifting with a "quality over quantity" mindset, you can find clothing pieces that are not only unique and affordable but also well-made and long-lasting.

What's more, as you declutter and go through your own closet, consider donating your unwanted items to your local thrift store. What no longer fits or appeals to you might just be someone else's dream find.

Redditors continued to discuss the beautiful Selkie dress the lucky shopper found.

"Love the print!" wrote one user.

"Oh that is SUPER cute and suits you very well!" added another Redditor.

