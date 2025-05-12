  • Home Home

Thrift shopper floored after discovering hidden secret in vintage table: 'The last thing I was expecting'

by Cody Januszko
A thrilled Reddit user took to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit to share their hot find — and a little something extra they found inside.

The table folds out into a card table with a well-preserved, botanical, needlepoint surface. And the original poster only paid $30. 

The commenters shared their excitement for the poster's secondhand shopping find. One was particularly excited about the photos of the open table. They wrote, "That was the last thing I was expecting!! it reminds me of when an innocuous looking moth or butterfly suddenly opens its wings and shows these huge crazy eye patterns."

Thrifting can save money on everyday needs. Americans are turning to thrifting to fight rising costs associated with inflation. A 2022 report from OfferUp stated that 82% of Americans buy and/or sell secondhand items. 

Finding that special piece of furniture at a thrift store isn't just a lucky break for your home. It's also a lucky break for the planet, as your new favorite item was just saved from a landfill. Thrifting finds like this are great wins for the environment. We've all heard of fast fashion, but fast furniture is another large problem for waste, as the New York Times reported. 

According to the EPA, the United States generated over 12 million tons of furniture waste in 2015, 2017, and 2018. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Buying secondhand furniture is also good for the air quality in your home. New furniture can off-gas, a process where new furniture can release volatile organic compounds into the air, Forbes revealed. VOCs can irritate eyes, noses, and throats, per the EPA. Prolonged exposure can cause damage to organs and the central nervous system, per the American Lung Association.

The internet is as enthralled with the needlepoint table as its new owner is. 

One commenter thought the title oversold the table, until it was opened up in later pictures. They wrote, "I admit the title feels like it's reaching based on the first picture but the way I [gasped] when I swiped!"

