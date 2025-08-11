Homeowner frustrated by neighbor's questionable act during rainstorm: 'Within your rights to remove it'

  • Home Home

by Matthew Marini
As the saying goes, "you can't pick your neighbors." 

The r/BadNeighbors subreddit is home to several users who have been dealt an unfortunate hand when it comes to who they live next to. 

One user shared their experience that has left others in the community dumbfounded. 

They explained that their next-door neighbor routinely leaves sandbags on the sidewalk to direct rainwater onto the original poster's property. 

"It increases the amount of water running down the side of the house and makes the ground erode much faster than it should," they said. 

They also shared an image to accompany the post, showing just how egregious the situation has become.

This story is yet another example of bad neighbors making it difficult for homeowners to follow lawn care best practices that would benefit the environment. 

The neighbor, like many others, chose to prioritize the preservation of their lawn rather than consider what their actions would do to the yards around them.

While we don't know much about the OP's yard or if they have made any intentional eco-friendly changes, it's clear that the water flooding into their outdoor space every time it rains would ruin it.

Environmentally conscious homeowners and landscapers can make a significant impact by maintaining a natural lawn

A natural lawn or garden consists exclusively of natural plants and grass relative to where the home is located. This promotes biodiversity, supports native pollinators like bees and butterflies, and creates a healthier ecosystem overall.

Other environmentally friendly lawn care practices, like xeriscaping, are excellent options for environmentally conscious landscaping, especially in arid or drought-prone regions. Xeriscaping involves designing a landscape that reduces or eliminates the need for supplemental water from irrigation.

The comment section of the post sounded off on the selfishness displayed by the neighbor. 

"In my town, that is against the law," one user commented. "You aren't allowed to change your grading or direct water to run onto other properties."

"You should be within your rights to remove it," another commenter noted.

x