Gardener shares simple method to keep pesky bugs out of backyard plants: 'Love this natural approach'

Maintaining a garden in your backyard can be one of the most rewarding and beneficial activities for any homeowner, offering a great outlet that can provide a wide variety of mental health benefits.

However, the presence of pests can sometimes turn a relaxing hobby into a frustrating experience.

The scoop

Fortunately, one gardening pro explained that a simple non-toxic spray may be exactly what you need. As an added bonus, you can even make it at home in the blink of an eye. And it only requires all-natural ingredients.

Backyard farmer and YouTuber Gardening With Stacey (@gardeningwithstaceyJamaica) uploaded a lengthy video that detailed just how effective a pest spray made with garlic and marigold can be.

In a large bucket, the YouTuber added water with garlic and the entire marigold plant, then let it ferment for at least a full day. However, the longer you let the mixture ferment, the more potent it may become.

"By using these natural pest control methods, you'll not only keep pests at bay but also boost biodiversity in your garden, creating a pollinator-friendly haven that's teeming with life," the YouTuber wrote.

How it's helping

Garlic pest spray is a natural and effective way to deter garden pests and can also help prevent fungal diseases such as blight and powdery mildew. It works by utilizing the strong odor and insect-repelling compounds found in garlic.

On a similar note, marigolds can also repel pests through their strong, pungent scent. Some varieties of marigold can also release a chemical from their roots that is toxic to certain pests. This can be especially beneficial when adding marigold plants to your garden.

Using natural pest control methods in your garden offers several advantages, including being environmentally friendly, safer for humans and pets, and promoting biodiversity. These methods often involve using natural substances that deter pests without harming the environment.

What everyone's saying

Down in the comments section, many users appeared to be impressed with the quick and easy gardening hack.

"Love this natural approach! Using just two simple ingredients to keep pests away is brilliant and eco-friendly," noted one commenter.

"Natural pest control with two ingredients fosters healthy gardening in tough conditions," added another user.

"This is such a helpful and informative share! I appreciate you making pest control healthier and more natural for families and the environment," wrote a third.

