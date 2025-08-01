Homeowner devastated after discovering aftermath of neighbor's cruel act: 'They shouldn't get away with this'

It's frustrating when neighbors engage in decidedly unneighborly behavior, like inconsiderate planting — but very few actions are as distressing as interfering with wildlife.

On Reddit's r/WildlifeRehab, a user recently submitted an anguished plea titled: "Help! Nest was destroyed by neighbors."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their post included two photographs — one depicting a bird's nest, the other showing three baby birds cautiously positioned in someone's gloved hand.

"I think these are barn swallows," the original poster began. "Photo of nest is from last year and they returned but my stupid neighbor destroyed their nest and I'm unsure what to do with the babies."

They continued, asking how to proceed without access to a local wildlife rehabilitation center.

Conflicts between neighbors or residents and homeowners associations are not uncommon, particularly for eco-friendly efforts like rewilding yards or installing solar panels.

Disputes with neighbors are never pleasant — they're inherently stressful because the friction is occurring at home. Meddling locals can cause immense stress and aggravation, inciting or exacerbating difficulties with strict boards or other municipal entities.

Getting the baby birds to safety was the priority for both the user and commenters.

"Poor baby birds. Some people are so cruel. Please find them help asap," one implored.

"Please report your neighbors. They shouldn't get away with this," said another, one of several users addressing the legality of sabotaging the nest.

"It's illegal to destroy the nests of these, they're protected. If neighbor continues you should report them," a commenter remarked.

The original poster indicated they planned to report their neighbor for ruining the nest. As for the baby birds, the user returned with a promising update after finding a fourth fledgling.

"In case anyone's still reading this, I found a lady who rehabilitates birds. … She has them all and they've gotten to eat! Happy news. Thanks, everyone, for your help! They're in great hands."

