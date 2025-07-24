Homeowner frustrated as concerning issue spills over from neighbor's yard: 'Highly illegal'

This experience is not unique to this homeowner.

Sometimes, having neighbors can feel like it's more of a pain than it's worth, especially if their actions are causing inconvenience to your property.

This homeowner dealt with such a nuisance and shared their experience on the r/invasivespecies subreddit.

The post outlines how their neighbor allows Japanese knotweed to grow on their side of the fence to enhance privacy, despite its rapid growth and overwhelming other plants to the point of even bleeding over into the homeowner's yard.

"Well, that fence isn't going to last much longer," wrote one user.

This experience is not unique to this homeowner, as many more nationwide face challenges from neighbors who make it difficult to enjoy their home in one way or another, such as causing distress that prevents them from going outside or making rash decisions that unfairly harm their property.

These can also hinder homeowners from making affordable or eco-friendly additions to their homes in some cases.

However, users on the subreddit were quick to point out a much bigger problem: Japanese knotweed is not only a highly invasive species in the state of Michigan, but also flat-out illegal to possess or have on your property under Michigan law.

Furthermore, Japanese knotweed is among several plant species that exhibit a process known as allelopathy. This involves the release of chemicals that actively inhibit the growth of surrounding plants, thereby threatening the growth of native plants in the neighborhood or surrounding environment.

"Might want to let the neighbor know that you're concerned that they could be fined for having that highly illegal plant," one user suggested.

Removing invasive species is crucial to servicing the overall health of your local ecosystem, allowing native plants to thrive in their natural environment, and ensuring the habitats of local wildlife are not threatened or even destroyed.

