Shopper amazed after looking inside jewelry box purchased at Goodwill: 'They never check'

Not every day at the thrift shop might bring about hidden gems, but one savvy thrift shopper shared a success story — and a good tip — on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Always check jewelry boxes," they wrote, sharing a photo of a wooden jewelry box, whose drawers turned out to be full of goodies. "Today I struck gold (literally). After organizing, the first drawer is junk/costume, second is sterling (16g), third is 10kt gold (7.95g), and fourth is 14kt gold (7.1g). Plus a ladies Wittnauer with a sapphire crystal. All for $9.99."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I calculated ~$780 at spot value and … might get it to the $1000 mark," they shared. "This kind of haul is why I treasure hunt."

Commenters were congratulatory — and a little envious. "Some of those rings look like real diamonds," one person enthused. "Great score!"

Many thrifters were also astonished that the store's employees hadn't noticed the jewelry haul stashed inside the box. But, as OP said, it's not as unusual as one might expect. "This is my first time buying a jewelry box but I've bought numerous storage items with drawers and they never check," they wrote.

For many thrift shoppers, the thrill of the hunt — with the possibility of stumbling upon a one-of-a-kind art piece, designer clothing, or even just a wad of cash — is one of the key draws of the lifestyle.

"Reminds me when I found an old bag of ugly costume jewelry by the dumpster," one person shared. "I found a ring worth $250 at the very bottom."

Another agreed: "It always pays to check!"

But even on days when hidden diamonds aren't in the cards, thrift shopping is an excellent way to find high-quality and useful items at far more affordable prices.

From everyday kitchen items (or unusual ones) to home decor, shoes, instruments, and more, there's basically nothing that can't be found in a thrift shop — especially if you're willing to be patient. And the savings add up quickly: The average shopper saves upward of $1,760 per year, according to research from CouponFollow.

And even better, every item bought secondhand is saved from the landfill, making it one less item polluting the planet and the atmosphere. Even the most regulated landfills have been found to leach chemicals and microplastics into the environment over time, contaminating the soil, air, and water table around them.

Instead, looking to extend the usable life of items — and where possible, to stop buying new entirely — is an excellent way to both save money and keep the environment cleaner.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.