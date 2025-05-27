Shopper stunned by cashier's unexpected question after discovering white whale at local thrift store: 'I wasn't expecting to find this one'

An elated thrifter posted on Reddit about finding an adorable and valuable antique cuckoo clock for mere dollars.

The Reddit post featured two pictures of this intricate clock, one of it wrapped up on the thrift store shelf, and one of it proudly hung on OP's wall. The post was titled, "Look what I picked up for TEN BUCKS."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The happy thrifter added in the caption that it was "one of my white whales, I think I stole it for that price" and was even more excited when the cashier asked, "Did you get the bag of accessories?" The OP happily went back to grab all the bits and bobs.

These kinds of old-fashioned clocks are hard to come by and can be super expensive. But when you go thrift shopping, you can find rare treasures like this at shockingly low prices.

Thrift stores sell everything from home necessities like lamps to luxury items like designer handbags. And everything is heavily discounted. On average, thrifters can save $1,700 a year by shopping secondhand instead of buying new.

But the positive impact of thrift shopping goes far beyond your wallet. When you shop secondhand, you give items a second life. This keeps them out of landfills, where they contribute to air, water, and soil pollution.

Instead of creating harmful pollution that destabilizes the climate and accelerates the overheating of the planet, this funky clock made someone's day. Every time you choose thrifting over shopping new, you're contributing to a cleaner, cooler planet for everyone. And maybe you'll find your "white whale."

Commenters were elated for OP — and a little jealous. One person enviously said, "Absolute SCORE for $10. I've been looking for a secondhand one and people ask for lots of money … hundreds."

OP replied to the comment, empathizing with the struggle and sending them positive thrifting vibes: "I've been looking for one forever but haven't been willing to pay over $100 for it. I wasn't expecting to find this one for so cheap! I hope you have the same luck."

Another commented on the exceptional quality, saying, "Amazing craftsmanship and unique look. Happy for you!"

Someone else couldn't help themselves and joked, "You'd have to be cuckoo to pass that up!"

