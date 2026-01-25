Shopper stunned after researching antique item bought at Michigan garage sale: 'I didn't know [it] at the time'

"I'd buy it if it was only worth $1. It's gorgeous!"

A thrifty shopper in Michigan struck gold (literally) at a garage sale, discovering a 19th-century Samuel Alcock & Co. serving dish.

The find was shared on the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum, along with photos of the delicately designed ceramic piece.

"I didn't know at the time, I just knew it was fancy," the shopper revealed. After researching, they found that the piece that they so humbly discovered in a Michigan garage dated back to sometime between 1820 and 1850.

The dish stands out for its intricate quality, featuring detailed gold geometric patterns on a cream background with a colorful hand-painted bouquet at its center. It also includes elegant gold handles on either side.

While it's certainly great to look at, one Redditor had a little piece of advice before eating food from it.

"Looks similar to some dishware my wife inherited from her Grandparents' estate," the user said. "Ours definitely had lead in it, so I recommend testing yours if you're planning to use it."

That is worthy advice, but for its beauty alone, this was a great find for the original poster. This discovery is part of a broader trend in which secondhand treasures turn up in unlikely places, such as estate sales, thrift stores, and garage sales.

These antiques can net shoppers a nifty profit if they're inclined, though the OP in this case seemed happy to hold onto the find.

The excitement around these discoveries underscores the many benefits of thrifting. It's not just a chance to discover rare treasures, but it's also an economical way to shop for necessities. Clothing is a particularly promising category, with the chance to land vintage jackets and designer items for a fraction of retail price.

Thrifting is environmentally friendly too, as it prevents usable items from becoming waste. Instead of letting these items go to the landfill or kick up dust in someone's attic, you can make them into a showpiece.

Redditors loved the find and weren't sweating the value of the item either.

"I'd buy it if it were only worth $1," one wrote. "It's gorgeous!"

Another user gushed: "Wow, the shape, color and gilding is amazing! Your so lucky to find something so old in one piece."

