Shopper shows off 'unreal' purchase from estate sale that was only $72: 'You just won life'

A shopper landed an incredible bargain on a 133-piece collection of porcelain plates, bowls, cups, and more. They shared the loot to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"Unreal find today at an estate sale," they wrote. "$72 for 133 pieces with some of the maker's mark dating back to the 19th century!"

Some users expressed skepticism.

"So pretty. Love this pattern," one wrote. "It's a classic, but yours not 19th century, sorry. Makers marks and dates usually forged."

The OP would have to get the collection inspected to know for sure. Still, even if it was more recent, they got it at a huge discount.

Mun Shu porcelain commonly costs several dollars per piece, as you can see on Etsy, and not 55 cents per item. The OP's set was aesthetically a big hit in the community, who called it "gorgeous" and "beautiful" among other things.

That they landed it for so little shows the major deals that can be had at estate sales. The OP clarified that they got it through an estate sale auction website and from a well-off family that took good care of their possessions.

Buying secondhand is a great way to capitalize on opportunities to obtain rare and valuable items at major discounts. Thrift stores allow you to do it in person, and you can uncover all sorts of things if you put in the work.

While rare and vintage articles are particularly special, everyday items such as clothing and household goods are extremely useful. The luckiest thrifters have even found cash hidden in their purchases.

It's a win not just for shoppers but also for the environment. By getting more value out of things, you reduce the need for resource consumption and the production of pollution in the manufacturing and transportation sectors. You also keep items from heading to the landfill.

In this case, the OP got a great set to break out for special occasions.

"You just won life. Well done," one said.

"Jaw dropped," another shared. "Stunning."

