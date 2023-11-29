Cleaning expert shares easy hack for saving boots from annoying winter hazard: ‘A real hero’

“Now, this is kind of a slow process just because you don’t want to get too aggressive.”

Winter and boots go hand-in-hand, but if you’re in a place that regularly gets snow (and the dreaded salt that comes with it), you know this also means salt stains on your favorite shoes. Thankfully, TikToker Brandon (@cleanthatup) has shared a super easy way to get rid of those pesky stains.

The scoop

Brandon starts off by explaining that a friend of his asked for help getting a salt ring off of a pair of UGG boots.

#uggs #cleaningtips #howto #cleanthatup #cleaning ♬ Good Vibes – Rerewrpd @cleanthatup The other method I use to get rid of really bad salt on UGG boots is: Mix 1 cup of water with 1 tablespoon of distilled white vinegar. Dip a clean cloth or cue tip in the mix and gently dab on the stains. Next, dampen a sponge with clean water and wet the boots evenly, but avoid soaking to prevent watermarks. For best results, stuff your boots with tissue paper or a towel while drying. Always test on a small area first to avoid discoloration. Happy cleaning 💚 #cleantok

In case you’re not from a region where the temperature dips below freezing, these stains form in the winter months due to the ice-melting salt that is applied to streets and sidewalks. Chemicals in the salt can leave a white residue on fabric.

Brandon’s solution for the UGGs in question is a super simple one: All he uses is an eraser and a soft bristle brush.

“This one wasn’t so bad, so I decided to use an eraser,” he explained in the video. “I just gently rub back and forth with the eraser, and you’ll slowly but surely start to see that salt ring lift, then I gently brush it with a soft bristle brush.”

While this is an incredibly simple solution, Brandon warns that you want to take your time with it, so as to not damage the suede.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

“Now, this is kind of a slow process just because you don’t want to get too aggressive,” he said.

After a few more passes with the eraser and brush, Brandon has a pretty good-looking shoe. To finish off the last remaining bit, he just gets a wet towel and wipes the boot down, gives it one more brush, and then leaves it to dry.

How it’s helping

Aside from saving you money by not having to replace stained clothing, tricks like this to repair clothing help the planet. With the dominance of fast fashion, we’re wearing clothing less and throwing them out more.

The fashion industry is producing 100 billion garments every single year. But we’re wearing our clothes fewer times — the number of times a piece of clothing is worn has declined by 36% in the last 15 years, and we’re throwing them away more. In fact, over 100 million tons of textile waste gets sent to landfills each year.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers who are familiar with this winter woe labeled Brandon and his hack “a real hero.”

“This is awesome 👏🏼” one person wrote.

“I have to try this!” another said. “Thanks!”

And in case you’re trying to prevent this in the first place, like one savvy commenter, UGG (and many other brands) sell waterproofing kits to save your shoes no matter the season.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.