Homeowners share honest opinions on next-gen lawn equipment: 'Absolutely worth the price'

If you're not familiar with specific lawn equipment, it can sometimes be a little challenging to know if you're getting a good deal or not when it comes time to purchase one.

Fortunately for one uncertain homeowner, Reddit users over at r/ryobi gave them their honest opinion regarding an electric lawnmower that was for sale.

The Redditor had come across a used Ryobi brushless mower that appeared to be in decent condition.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I can [buy] this for like $125. Owner says it [is] a few years old," noted the original poster. "I don't have a huge yard. Usually takes me under an hour to cut my yard. All flat yard."

After clarifying that the deal also included a 40V trimmer, users in the comments section chimed in with their thoughts.

"Pretty sure I have this model bought in 2018 and it's a beast," wrote one commenter. "Absolutely worth the price."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Electric lawn mowers can offer homeowners and landscapers several benefits, including lower operating costs, reduced maintenance, and a quieter mowing experience. While they may be more pricey upfront, electric lawn equipment is known to require less maintenance over the course of its lifespan thanks to a lack of gas-powered motors.

This also means that you no longer need gasoline and oil. Not only can this save you extra cash, but it can also contribute to a cleaner environment by producing zero pollution. By getting solar panels for your home, you can further reduce your energy costs — bringing your spending down to at or near $0 — and cut back on your reliance on dirty fuels all from the comfort of your backyard.

EnergySage can help you get started on solar panel installation. Its free tools help you compare quotes from vetted local installers and help you save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Compared to gas-powered tools, electric mowers and other electric lawn equipment are also often lighter and easier to maneuver, making them a convenient option for many homeowners who may suffer from mobility issues. As an added bonus, electric lawn mowers are able to reduce the amount of noise pollution by operating much quieter than gas-powered lawn mowers.

Other Redditors were quick to share how great this electric mower is.

"I have this model with a 5ah (smaller pack style battery) works awesome," said one user.

However, not every commenter was completely on board with the deal. "I think I have the same one and it is solid. But they're so cheap new I'd just get something when it's on sale," noted a third commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.