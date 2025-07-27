Homeowner sparks debate after raising concerns about next-gen lawn equipment maintenance: 'What would you do?'

"These machines will last as long as you want them to."

Electric lawn appliances sound great until you read complaints about them. Then you might wonder if they are worth all the hype.

One Redditor was in a situation like this. They noted that they largely loved their electric lawn appliances, except that their mower kept requiring repair.

They posted about their situation, asking people, "What would you do?" if their mower was acting similarly and had required as many repairs.

They got good feedback. Basically, people told them that the mower might need some work now and then, but it should last for many more years. That's actually good news for all of us, because relying on electrical lawn appliances can save gardeners quite a bit of cash.

CNET noted that the electric versions of lawn appliances cost less to run, because you're not paying for gas every time you need to use one. Sure, you have to charge the batteries, but that typically costs less than filling a tank with gas.

Rewiring America shares that switching to electricity for your lawn work also reduces the pollution you contribute to the world because you're not releasing unsafe gases into the air.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

There are a lot of small ways that you can electrify your life. For instance, you could install a tankless water heater, choose a heat pump water heater, or opt for mini-split heating over your furnace.

If you want to go all the way, installing solar panels can potentially bring your home electricity costs down to $0 a month. Services like EnergySage can help you get quotes from reliable installers and save you up to $10,000 on solar panel installation.

In the original post, other Redditors emphasized the longevity of their electric lawn appliances, including mowers, like the original poster's.

One person said, "I've abused the hell out of it mowing brush, even hitting hidden stumps a couple of times. Still on original battery, only maintenance has been sharpening the blade."

"These machines will last as long as you want them to, especially if you are comfortable working on them," another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.