Cleaning expert lauds 'magic spray' for money-saving disinfecting at home: 'Works amazing'

"It cleans stuck-on hair spray without all the scrubbing."

Here's a clever trick that'll have you reaching for rubbing alcohol instead of pricey cleaning products. This simple swap saves money and reduces plastic waste from store-bought cleaners.

The scoop

TikTok cleaning guru The Crazy Cleaning Lady 22 (@crazycleaninglady22) shared a hack that turns rubbing alcohol into a multipurpose cleaning powerhouse.

Her video demonstrates how this affordable staple can tackle everything from mirrors to makeup brushes.

"Rubbing alcohol is great for disinfecting surfaces like door knobs and countertops," the Crazy Cleaning Lady explains.

To try this hack, pour some rubbing alcohol onto a clean cloth or paper towel. Wipe down glass surfaces, stainless steel appliances, or even your phone screen for a streak-free shine.

For tougher jobs like sticky residue or ink stains, apply the alcohol directly and let it sit for a moment before wiping it clean.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

By using rubbing alcohol instead of specialized cleaners, you'll save money on multiple products while reducing the number of plastic bottles in your home. Plus, it's just as effective (if not more so) than many store-bought alternatives.

Rubbing alcohol is also a safer choice for many cleaning tasks. It evaporates quickly, leaving no harmful residues, and is less likely to cause skin irritation than harsher chemical cleaners.

In fact, most harsh chemical cleaners on store shelves have cheap, natural alternatives that clean just as well if not better. For instance, throw eggshells in your blender to make a powerful cleaning powder, or deodorize your oven by baking lemons.

What everyone's saying

The cleaning community is raving over this simple yet effective hack.

One enthusiastic commenter shared: "We always used rubbing alcohol on mirrors and glass too AND it cleans stuck-on hair spray without all the scrubbing."

Another user chimed in with their own twist: "Yessss!! I call it magic spray. Add some peppermint oil too!"

Some folks have found even more creative uses for this wonder product. "I use it to shine my flat top stove. Works amazing," one commenter reported.

By embracing this easy cleaning hack, you're not just tidying up your space. You're also taking a small but meaningful step toward a cleaner future.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.