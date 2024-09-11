  • Home Home

Dad shares viral cleaning hack to easily remove marker streaks from your walls: 'All us parents really need this'

Natural cleaning is a great way to save money at no expense to your health or the planet.

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: Instagram

If you're raising a Picasso who likes to draw anywhere but paper, this hack is for you.

The scoop

Sidney (@sidneyraz) put a viral Instagram hack to the test — can toothpaste really remove markers off surfaces?

Sidney tested it by scrubbing toothpaste onto a white surface covered in markers and colored pencil doodles. Yes, it worked, and toothpaste can help remove permanent markers, highlighters, and crayons, too.

"All us parents really need this," Sidney said.

For this surface-saving trick, all you need are non-gel toothpaste and some kind of scrubbing tool, like a toothbrush. Apply a thin layer, scrub, then wipe away with a damp cloth. For tougher masterpieces, you can let the toothpaste sit for 10 minutes before scrubbing. 

How it's working

Toothpaste works to remove markers because it contains mild abrasives — the same reason it leaves your teeth nice and shiny. These abrasives, such as baking soda, buff away any imperfections on your white wall (and your teeth).

Watch now: Survivors of extreme weather events discuss their fears for their children

While many users suggested using a Magic Eraser, it isn't the best choice for the environment. Made from melamine foam, these sponges are non-recyclable and non-biodegradable, and they break down into microplastics.

Plus, why buy expensive sponges that'll disappear when you can utilize what you already have at home? 

Need to scrub the grime off your grill? Use an onion to break down any leftover residue. Tough stains on your marble countertop? A quick mix of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide will leave your counters sparkling.

So, before you buy that plastic bottle of harsh chemicals, just know that there's a natural cleaning alternative that can get the job done.

Want to learn more cleaning tips and tricks? Check out our guide to getting creative with natural cleaning.

What people are saying

Commenters loved this fix and shared some of their solutions, too.

"Where was this video when I was a kid, and my sister drew on the walls? Could have saved us a lot [of] huge scolding," one user joked.

"Bug spray also works on sharpie," another user suggested.

"Bonus," said a third, "your walls and cabinets are now protected from plaque and cavities."

