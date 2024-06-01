Homeowner learns of landscaping blunder after downpour washes garden beds away: 'Nothing I can do to prevent that area from flooding'

By embracing native plants and learning from others' mistakes, mistakes like theirs can be avoided.

While gardening is a fun and popular hobby that's fairly easy to pick up, it's still important to do some research into best gardening practices. Otherwise, you might end up like this homeowner who saw their garden beds washed away after one heavy rain.

In a post to the subreddit r/landscaping, the homeowner shared a picture of rubber mulch littering the street after heavy rains pooled water in their garden beds. The standing water caused the buoyant rubber mulch to float, and when the water began to drain into the street, it took the rubber mulch with it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner asked other Reddit users for recommendations on how to fix their problem, feeling helpless to the flooding that regularly occurs in their yard.

"[There is] nothing I can do to prevent that area from flooding," the homeowner wrote.

Luckily, there are a few solutions the homeowner can use to work with their area's climate.

A Reddit user hinted at one of these solutions when they suggested planting wild stonecrop, a plant native to much of the eastern United States.

"It's got leaves that should also do a decent job of shading the soil, and it's supposed to be evergreen, which can help keep [down] weed growth over warm winters," wrote the user.

It's true that establishing native species of plants in your yard is the perfect solution to working with local weather and climate patterns. In their native climates, these plant species don't just survive — they thrive. Strong plants develop strong roots, which help to hold the soil together and prevent erosion during heavy rains and flooding.

Plus, local rainfall is sufficient for native plants, saving you time and money on extra water that non-native plants would need to survive in your yard.

Another benefit of rewilding your yard with native plants is the native fauna they will inevitably attract. Native flowers draw pollinators, which are essential to the health of ecosystems and food crops that may also be growing in your yard.

Rain gardens have become increasingly popular as a natural, convenient, and eco-friendly solution when it comes to managing excess rainwater and reducing runoff from roofs, driveways, and streets. Typically positioned in lower-lying areas of landscapes, these gardens feature native, deep-rooted plants that thrive on water, aiding in the absorption of rainwater into the soil.

Functioning much like a sponge, rain gardens absorb rainwater, allowing it to filter naturally through the soil, plant roots, and surrounding materials like rocks and dirt. This filtration process is highly beneficial, as it helps to maintain the cleanliness of local water sources by preventing pooling and replenishing underground aquifers.

While it's too late to prevent the homeowner's rubber mulch mishap, it's not too late for you to check out The Cool Down's guides on rewilding your yard and switching to a natural lawn for more tips.

By embracing native plants and learning from others' mistakes, mistakes like theirs can be avoided, and we can each do our part to improve our Earth's environment and sustain it for years to come.

