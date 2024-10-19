Most homeowners are losing out on this major rooftop solar rebate — you could be leaving thousands at the door

Going solar is hands down one of the best ways to save money on energy bills while lowering your carbon footprint. However, sifting through all the solar installation options can be pretty overwhelming and time-consuming.

That's where EnergySage comes in, an online clean-energy marketplace offering free tools to explore deals in your area.

Shopping with them can help you save big on installation costs — and you can save even more with a rooftop solar rebate if you know how to access it. Here's the 411 on how to get started.

The scoop

Funding a rooftop solar system can be expensive, but EnergySage's marketplace can help you compare quotes and find providers free of charge. According to the company, you can compare up to seven local offers from vetted contractors and choose the one that best suits your needs.

Customers can save 20% to 30% on a solar array purchased through EnergySage compared with the larger market. Once you enter your zip code and answer a few basic questions about your property, you can access the marketplace and start shopping.

How it's helping

Installing solar panels allows your home to generate free electricity, which means you'll be spending much less on energy bills. You may even produce so much energy that your local utility pays you for the excess energy sold to the grid. But first, remember to save on installation costs by purchasing through EnergySage.

Plus, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, all taxpayers are eligible for a 30% tax credit on qualifying rooftop solar systems.

However, many homeowners are unfortunately not taking advantage of this incentive. According to a 2023 MarketWatch solar survey, only about 47% of the 1,000 respondents had claimed the federal tax credit.

According to the Department of Energy, the 30% residential solar energy credit is available until 2032, after which it will start to decrease until it expires in 2035 (unless Congress renews it). So, the time to go solar is now if you don't want to pay full price for a home system.

Solar panels benefit the planet by significantly reducing your home's pollution and reliance on your local grid for electricity. If you don't want to invest in a rooftop system, organizations like Arcadia can connect you with community solar farms near you. In addition, you can check out WattBuy to help you save even more on electricity rates.



What people are saying

Many people who have installed solar have no complaints about their decision.

"By switching to solar, we now have just one monthly payment and offset our costs by sending energy back to the grid. Solar covers our energy use for most of the year, including cooling, electronics, yard equipment, and more," one of The Cool Down's readers said, giving solar 5/5 stars.

"Installed ours last year, haven't had to pay an electric bill since, so yeah it was worth the cost. Should break even in about 6.5 years," one Reddit user said.

"I consider my $13/month electric bill a benefit," another commented.

