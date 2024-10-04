This company can deliver massive rebates on new solar panels: 'We have saved homeowners over $100 million'

"You'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."

EnergySage, an online marketplace for clean home energy solutions, is helping thousands of homeowners find the best deals on solar panels and save money on their electric bills.

Rooftop solar systems and other energy-efficient home upgrades are growing exponentially, but with so much information out there, it can be confusing to get started. That's where EnergySage comes in, providing a one-stop shop for people to find the clean energy products that work for them.

The company offers free tools for customers to compare solar installation estimates from vetted contractors. It will even connect you with an energy adviser who can provide unbiased support in the decision-making process.

Think of it as the Expedia of solar panels and other clean energy products such as heat pumps. After you answer a few basic questions about your home, you'll be given a list of local installers with pricing information.

EnergySage doesn't require a contact number, so you can browse your options without worrying about your phone blowing up with sales calls. You also won't find any misleading or pushy ads — just free quotes and all the information you need to make going solar simple.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

Switching to solar can help you save big on your energy bills. According to EnergySage, you could save between $28,000 and $120,000 on electricity over your solar system's lifetime — depending on factors such as your location and energy usage. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can also get a 30% tax credit on qualifying rooftop solar systems.

Shopping with EnergySage can give you even more bang for your buck.

"Over one in five people looking to go solar in the United States visit EnergySage.com at least once before their installation. We have saved homeowners over $100 million by helping them spend 20% less than the national average on home energy projects," Hadlow said.

Installing solar panels can also benefit the planet by reducing heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere that are released from dirty energy sources such as oil and gas. When you switch to sun-powered energy, you're helping your whole community breathe a little easier.



Over the summer, EnergySage expanded its marketplace to all 50 states and Washington, D.C., so you can take advantage of sunny savings no matter where you live in the U.S.

The company has come a long way since it was founded in 2009. Hadlow shared that EnergySage recently surpassed $1 billion in facilitated solar project sales and will continue helping people access free information about clean energy — no strings attached.

"You don't have to shop through EnergySage, but come get our free information and talk to our free energy advisers," he said. "You'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."

