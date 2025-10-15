Passerby shares photo of concerning scene at local shopping center: 'Such a travesty'

A Reddit post showed a horrific display of trees surrounded by sharp, heavy rocks, proving wood mulch isn't the worst thing you can surround a tree with.

The Redditor shared one photo of the parking lot island filled with dark, jagged rocks that surrounded two saplings. They titled the post, "Mulch? I can beat that…"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The title refers to the recurring issue of building what people call "mulch volcanoes" around trees, usually when discussing wood mulch. But as this post shows, rock mulch is a thing too.

While mulch can be an acceptable landscaping tactic, people often pack mulch too tightly around trees, causing problems.

People mistakenly waste money on mulch they don't need. They also waste time building these mulch volcanoes. Despite what some people might think, mulch volcanoes can be fatal to trees.

Mulch volcanoes can limit water intake, drive excess water, create harmful bacteria, disrupt soil pH, and attract rodents. They can also encourage shallow root growth or cause root suffocation. These are all threats to the tree's health.

A moderate sprinkling of mulch around a tree can be beneficial, maintaining soil moisture and temperature, as well as controlling weed growth. But these volcanoes have the opposite effect, hurting the trees.

The rock mulch in this post goes far beyond wood mulch, making for an even worse environment for the tree. Putting rock or gravel mulch around trees can lead to soil compaction or increased temperature, both of which can kill trees.

The dark color of the rocks in the photo is likely to trap heat from the sun, causing the tree to overheat. Rocks also won't break down into nutrients, compromising soil health.

Instead of mulch or rocks, a native lawn would be a better option. Native plants support local ecosystems, offering food and shelter for pollinators and other animals. The native plants also contribute to soil health and help the tree thrive.

It's unclear why the property decided to surround the young trees with large, heavy rocks. Some commenters speculated it was to discourage people from sitting beneath the trees or leaving shopping carts on the parking lot island. But many other commenters simply expressed their distaste for the landscaping tactic.

One person described the harshness of the arrangement, saying, "This is more hostile architecture than landscaping."

Another boiled it down to one word: "Dystopian."

And someone else lamented, "Such a travesty."

