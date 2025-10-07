Worried resident shares photo after spotting concerning scene on city street: 'It should be removed'

Mulch volcanoes are causing damage yet again.

A post in the r/arborists subreddit sparked debate when someone posted a picture of some majestic old trees, smothered with huge piles of mulch at the base of their trunks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Is this mulch piled up harmful to these 90 year old urban Linden trees?" the concerned Redditor asked.

The answer, sadly, is yes.

This common landscaping blunder is known as a mulch volcano, and it can have severely negative impacts on the health of trees.

According to the post, a local business area received a permit to hold an event in the historic Boston Park. In an attempt to spruce up the area, he added large amounts of mulch around the tree trunks.

While mulch is often used as a weed suppressant and can create a uniform look, using an overload of it can trap moisture around the trunk. This makes trees vulnerable to pests, decay, and in extreme cases, can even cause the tree to die.

Not only is it bad for tree health, but overmulching can also be a major drain on your wallet. No one wants to spend a small fortune on unnecessary gardening supplies, so avoiding mulch volcanoes is a great way to only buy as much as you actually need.

However, the answer is simple if you want to use mulch but don't want to harm your trees: less is more. Simply layer around one to three inches of mulch at the base of the trunk and spread it out evenly, leaving a gap of one to two inches around the bark.

If you're looking to reduce garden maintenance in other ways, perhaps consider rewilding or installing a native plant lawn. These are fantastic options to save you time and money, while reducing water bills and creating a home for pollinators.

It might sound daunting to have a complete garden makeover, but simply introducing a few native plants like buffalo grass or clover can help you reap the benefits in a super easy, accessible way.

The Reddit community was quick to advise the original poster, offering helpful information about the pitfalls of mulch volcanoes.

"It should be removed," one user recommended. "Lights should also be loosened. I get the lights are pretty, but if left on all year, they can girdle the trees."

Another Redditor added, "In my unprofessional opinion, yes, no root flare visible, and the mulch should never be up against bark like this."

Another Redditor added, "In my unprofessional opinion, yes, no root flare visible, and the mulch should never be up against bark like this."