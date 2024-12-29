  • Home Home

Worried homeowner discovers issue after planting Japanese maple tree: 'Poor lil guy is getting cooked ...'

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately for one Reddit user, the idea of planting non-native Japanese maple trees in U.S. soil isn't working out too well. To be fair, much of the problem probably boils down to knowing little about a Japanese maple's needs and covering the surrounding area with gravel. 

The Redditor noted that the tree gets enough sunlight and is watered every three days via their sprinkler system. Even so, their tree has been losing the leaves near the bottom. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

After one commenter noted the damage could be caused by deer, the original poster acknowledged deer had been eating other plants.  

As many commenters noted, though, the rocks blocking the root flare are likely causing the main issues. Keeping the root flare exposed allows the tree to transport water and nutrients to its leaves. The rock mulch can also lead to an increased likelihood of decay and disease. 

As Good Nature Organic Lawn Care warns, using rocks around trees also doesn't give them any nutrients like regular mulch, and it can cause harm to the roots.  

The other factor for the Redditor is the type of tree. The Japanese maple, which is native to parts of Asia, might not be acclimated to the local climate. To avoid the issue, the OP could explore planting trees that are native to their area or switching to a native or rewilded lawn. 

Installing a native plant lawn has many advantages. 

Sticking with a native plant lawn saves money, requires less water and overall maintenance, and, because it stays alive without much input, creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators. That's right: Your lawn can play an extraordinary role in the circle of life. 

After all, pollinators facilitate the reproduction of many plants that produce and serve as food. Think about it like this: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one in every three bites of food you take is because of pollinators

That's pretty incredible and revelatory regarding your lawn's role. It's essential in drier climates. Mulching, organic soil improvement, and efficient irrigation (all part of xeriscaping) effectively incorporate native plant lawns. 

After that, it's low maintenance, growth, and a bunch of happy bees. Even if you partially switch your lawn to a natural one, it makes a profound difference. 

Returning to the Japanese maple, one Redditor remarked: "Expose that root flare and get that gravel out of there. Poor lil guy is getting cooked by them rocks."

Another referenced the climate in the Northern Hemisphere: "If you're northern hemisphere it will drop leaves over winter." 

Someone else inquired about the OP's sprinkler system and if the tree was getting enough water. They suggested adding a drip line, noting: "Lots of ways to do this, it's a small PITA if you don't know what you're doing but it is very doable."

