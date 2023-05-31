The latest hair care trend is reviving a practice from Medieval times — here’s why it’s catching on

If you keep track of the latest hair care trends, you might’ve noticed that shampoo bars have become incredibly popular.

And while many of these chic and sustainable shampoo bars are made using ingredients similar to the traditional liquid shampoos, others are created using one surprising ingredient: rice water.

What is a rice shampoo bar?

A rice shampoo bar is a solid shampoo bar made from natural ingredients like coconut oil, essential oils, and of course, rice water. Rice shampoo bars are natural, sustainable, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional liquid shampoos.

They are generally free of harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, making them an excellent choice for people with sensitive skin.

What exactly is rice water?

Rice water is, unsurprisingly, the liquid left over after rice has been cooked. It is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that can help protect and nourish your hair. It has also been shown to help reduce dandruff and scalp irritation, among other benefits.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

According to Medical News Today, rice water can increase hair’s shine while making it stronger and more elastic. This combination of factors is likely why rice water has been used as a hair care product since the eighth century.

Are rice shampoo bars better for the environment?

Yes! Rice shampoo bars are a great way to reduce your environmental footprint. Besides the fact that they are made from natural ingredients, they are not generally sold in large plastic containers, unlike liquid shampoos, so you don’t have to worry about contributing to the mountains of plastic waste that’s out there.

And using less plastic also means that you’re buying less water since plastic shampoo containers are, on average, filled with 80% water. So, in addition to reducing your plastic waste, buying a rice shampoo bar means you can travel with your haircare products without any hassle.

Today, there are tons of brands that make rice shampoo bars, including Viori, Kitsch, and Saphus, so finding one that you like is easier than ever.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.