Homeowner shares progress photos of the ‘Shire’-style lawn they used to replace their grass: ‘Absolutely dreamy’

“I love how the paths make the garden feel like a more intimate space.”

A Reddit user has posted a stunning glimpse of their lush rewilded yard — and it looks like something out of “Lord of the Rings.”

In a recent post on the r/NoLawns subreddit, a user shared photos of the yard on each side of their home.

Photo Credit: u/Blackboard_Monitor / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/Blackboard_Monitor / Reddit

The photos show a wild array of bright green plants, with a beautiful pathway made of gravel and stone winding throughout.

“I’m in Minneapolis and I’m slowly turning my lawn into a shire type gallery so I can have a little world for my creatures to exist in,” the user explained in a comment.

Going lawnless and rewilding your yard with different types of non-grass plants is one of the easiest ways to cut down your water bill — and help the planet in the process. By rewilding your yard, you can increase the biodiversity of your local ecosystem, attracting pollinators and encouraging soil enrichment.

Companies like Yardzen can help customers in the rewilding process by hand-selecting a new yard plan to match each property with native plants, with a special emphasis on drought-tolerant greenery that can survive the heat without much water.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Users expressed their enthusiasm for the yard in the comment section of the original post.

“’Shire’, I love it! Reminds me of my parents old house in Fayetteville, ar. It always felt so peaceful & had a lot of life in it even tho it was a tiny yard, partly thanks to a water feature & bird feeder. It was so nice my dad could sit in what he created without having much maintenance required,” one user wrote.

“Ohh my gosh, absolutely dreamy! Well done! I love how the paths make the garden feel like a more intimate space,” another user said.

“I love the idea of raised flower beds, it adds depths to the landscape. Great idea!” a third user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.