Gardener reveals 'go-to' harvest tip to keep your produce fresh for longer: 'This is great to know'

"I pretty much do this with all of my fruits and vegetables."

Most people in the Northern Hemisphere are starting to wind down their gardens but there are still some things to learn as you make your fall harvest. One gardening expert showed folks on TikTok one way she extends the shelf life of her vegetables.

The scoop

People often say vegetables like cucumbers are mostly water, but this tip exemplifies the truth behind that claim. Jessica (@fromdreamtoseed) is a master gardener who shares tips for beginners, like how to use mulch in your beds and how to save seeds for next season.

To keep your veggies fresh for longer she makes a couple of easy suggestions.

In the clip, she explains to viewers that their vegetables may be going soft due to lack of moisture. Jessica recommends harvesting in the morning or evening when the temperatures are lower.

She also says that the first thing you should do with your veggies is soak them in some cool water to make sure they are nice and hydrated before storage.

"With the exception of potatoes, onions, and garlic … I pretty much do this with all of my fruits and vegetables," she says.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

She adds that certain vegetables can also be revived if they start to get a little soft. Carrots and celery can get a little rubbery, but if you throw them in some water they may snap back to their crunchy state.

How it's working

There are many ways to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer. Tips like Jessica's and other ideas, including cleaning and storage, all help keep your food from going bad. The more food you can keep out of the trash, the more money you will keep in your wallet.

The average American household wastes around $1,000 annually tossing food. Being able to keep that money in your pocket can go a long way for your budget.

🗣️ What's your biggest motivation in trying to reduce your personal food waste?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Growing your own food and using compost in your garden can save you hundreds a year and reduce your pollution output. One of the most wasteful aspects of mass-produced groceries is something called food miles. This phenomenon is how far your food has to travel to reach your plate and accounts for approximately 20% of the carbon pollution from food according to the European Commission.

The walk to your yard nearly eliminates food miles, and there are plenty of studies that prove gardening is healthy for your diet, your activity levels, and even your mental health.

What people are saying

Beginner gardeners on TikTok were happy to learn this easy hack.

One commenter said, "Oh man, this is great to know! The soft carrots and cucumbers were always a big bummer after putting such effort into growing them all year. Thanks!"

"Great hack! Thanks for the info," wrote another.

Another gardener added, "That's my go-to move for any produce!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.